Delhi: 38-year-old Kanwariya hit by taxi in Vasant Vihar, driver held 

Police said that the accused driver identified as Dalip Kumar (57) has been arrested in the incident. 

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 23:29 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A 38-year-old Kanwariya was injured after a taxi hit him on a flyover in Vasant Vihar, police said on Sunday. Police said that the accused driver, identified as Dalip Kumar (57), has been arrested in the incident.

"On July 15 at 12:38 AM, a PCR call regarding the accident of Kanwariya on the flyover from Vasant Vihar to Mahipalpur was received at Police Station Delhi Cantt. On receipt of the call, Addl. DCP-l, ACP and SHO/ PS Delhi Cantt alongwith staff rushed to the spot," an official statement said. The injured victim was shifted to AIIMS Delhi after receiving a minor injury to his head.

"One injured person, namely Dharmender, a resident of Mewat, Haryana, was shifted to the hospital and is under treatment in AIIMS Trauma," There was a minor injury on his head and he was discharged after treatment," police said. Police said that action is being taken under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

