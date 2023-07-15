Left Menu

UP: 3 killed, including 2 children in gas cylinder blast in Jalaun

In a tragic incident, three people were killed, including two children in a  gas cylinder blast in the Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 23:32 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 23:32 IST
ASP Jalaun Aseem Chowdhary. Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic incident, three people were killed, including two children in a  gas cylinder blast in the Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. "The deceased include the mother, his daughter and his niece. The post-mortem of the deceased has been carried out," said Aseem Chowdhary, ASP Jalaun.

Seven people were injured in the incident and taken to medical college Urai for treatment. "Seven people were injured due to an LPG cylinder blast in Jalaun district yesterday. 3 people died during treatment and 4 people are out of danger," said ASP Jalaun.

The incident occurred on Friday evening at Kanshi Ram colony, when a scrap dealer tried to extract the brass from the cylinder, resulting in gas leakage and causing the blast. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

