Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah, state in-charge Surjewala take stock of preparations for 2nd Oppn Unity meet

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has already invited top opposition leaders to participate in the second unity meeting. 

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, and State Home Minister Parameshwar, inspected the preparations for the second meeting of leaders of the Opposition parties which is scheduled to begin on July 17 in Bengaluru, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Saturday. Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has already invited top opposition leaders to participate in the second unity meeting.

In a letter addressed to top opposition party leaders, Kharge reminded them about their participation in June 23 opposition meeting held in Patna called by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. "The meeting was a great success as we were able to discuss various important issues that threaten our democratic polity and came to a unanimous agreement on unitedly fighting the next General Elections," Kharge said in his invitation letter.

Top leaders of at least 24 political parties would attend the second Opposition unity meeting being convened by Congress in Karnataka's Bengaluru from July 17 to 18. According to sources, eight new parties have extended their support to the Opposition parties' efforts to present a united front against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"After last month's mega Opposition meet in Bihar's Patna, top leaders of as many as 24 political parties will be attending the second meeting which is going to take place in Karnataka's Bengaluru," sources said. "Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Kongu Desa Makkal Katchi (KDMK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), All India Forward Bloc, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress (Joseph), and Kerala Congress (Mani) are among the new political parties that will be joining the meeting," they said.

"Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi will also attend the Opposition Parties meeting," they added. Notably, KDMK and MDMK were previously allies of the BJP during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

