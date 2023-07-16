Amarnath Yatra: ADGP Kashmir visits Nunwan base camp, reviews security arrangements

The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar along with other senior officials, on Saturday visited Nunwan Base Camp, Pahalgam and reviewed the security arrangements for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, officials said. The purpose of his visit was to assess the security measures put in place and ensure the safety and well-being of the yatris participating in the annual Amarnath Yatra.

During the visit, ADGP checked the functioning of JPCR & X-Ray Point and held a security briefing. The officers held a comprehensive security briefing to discuss the current situation and strategies for further security measures to maintain a peaceful and incident-free yatra, officials said. The ADGP Kashmir physically inspected the deployment of forces on the ground and instructed them for better coordination and joint efforts to achieve an incident-free and smooth yatra.

During the visit, Kumar and the accompanying officers also observed a mock drill to evaluate the preparedness and coordination of the security personnel in dealing with any unforeseen circumstances including terrorist threats that may arise during the yatra. The drill focused on rapid response, crowd management, and evacuation procedures. The ADGP physically checked the function of JPCR and Drone Management Centre.

Later on, all officers visited several checkpoints and interacted with soldiers and officers deployed on the ground. Besides, the ADGP instructed SSP Anantnag to take action against the Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and conduct regular Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) along with security forces in vulnerable areas of Yatra routes.

Kumar expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements put in place for the Amarnath Yatra. He acknowledged the efforts of the security forces including the J&K Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in ensuring the safety of the yatris and maintaining peace in the region, officials said. The ADGP Kashmir said that the safety and security of the yatris undertaking the Amarnath Yatra had always been paramount. The yatra holds immense religious significance as yatris undertake a challenging trek to the Amarnath cave shrine

ADGP Kashmir also appreciated the stakeholders' efforts in the yatra arrangements, including the representatives from organizations responsible for infrastructure maintenance, medical services, and other essential support systems, read the statement. On his visit, the Deputy Inspector General of Police South Kashmir Range (SKR), DIG CRPF, SSP Anantnag, Commandant CRPF, Camp Director, and other senior officers accompanied the ADGP Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)