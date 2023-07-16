Left Menu

As Yamuna continues to overflow, NDRF carries out rescue operation in Delhi's Pragati Maidan

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out rescue operations in the low-lying areas near Pragati Maidan late on Saturday night as the Yamuna River continues to overflow. 

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 08:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 08:26 IST
As Yamuna continues to overflow, NDRF carries out rescue operation in Delhi's Pragati Maidan
NDRF carries out late-night rescue operation at low-lying areas near Pragati Maidan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out rescue operations in the low-lying areas near Pragati Maidan late on Saturday night as the Yamuna River continues to overflow, officials said. Nearby areas and key roads remain affected due to waterlogging in Delhi.

More details on the rescue operation are awaited. Meanwhile, New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) workers conducted a special night drive to flush out water from Mathura Road, near the Supreme Court area as nearby areas and key roads remain inundated due to heavy rains on Saturday.

Hundreds of people rescued from low-lying areas spending the night in the relief camp at Mayur Vihar. While heavy rain lashed various parts of Delhi on Saturday, causing waterlogging and traffic congestion across the national capital.

According to a Delhi Traffic Police advisory issued late on Saturday night, traffic movement is affected on some roads due to waterlogging and uprooting of trees. Commuters have been advised to avoid routes like Khan Market, Teen Murti round-about, GGR-PDR, A-Point to W-Point, Kamla Express Building, Andrews Ganj, Khanpur T-point, Under Railway Bridge at Bhairon Marg among others as roads in these areas remain water-logged.

Reportedly, these areas witnessed severe waterlogging after a fresh spell of rain on Saturday. Commuters complained of facing inconvenience in reaching their destination. At places like, Tuglak Road, trees were also uprooted during rain, hampering vehicular movement.

"Due to rains in evening hours, some roads have been affected by waterlogging and fallen trees. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience," the Delhi traffic police advisory read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
4
Hairdressers, beauticians, accountants may be at higher risk of ovarian cancer: Research

Hairdressers, beauticians, accountants may be at higher risk of ovarian canc...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023