As Yamuna continues to overflow, NDRF carries out rescue operation in Delhi's Pragati Maidan

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out rescue operations in the low-lying areas near Pragati Maidan late on Saturday night as the Yamuna River continues to overflow, officials said. Nearby areas and key roads remain affected due to waterlogging in Delhi.

More details on the rescue operation are awaited. Meanwhile, New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) workers conducted a special night drive to flush out water from Mathura Road, near the Supreme Court area as nearby areas and key roads remain inundated due to heavy rains on Saturday.

Hundreds of people rescued from low-lying areas spending the night in the relief camp at Mayur Vihar. While heavy rain lashed various parts of Delhi on Saturday, causing waterlogging and traffic congestion across the national capital.

According to a Delhi Traffic Police advisory issued late on Saturday night, traffic movement is affected on some roads due to waterlogging and uprooting of trees. Commuters have been advised to avoid routes like Khan Market, Teen Murti round-about, GGR-PDR, A-Point to W-Point, Kamla Express Building, Andrews Ganj, Khanpur T-point, Under Railway Bridge at Bhairon Marg among others as roads in these areas remain water-logged.

Reportedly, these areas witnessed severe waterlogging after a fresh spell of rain on Saturday. Commuters complained of facing inconvenience in reaching their destination. At places like, Tuglak Road, trees were also uprooted during rain, hampering vehicular movement.

"Due to rains in evening hours, some roads have been affected by waterlogging and fallen trees. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience," the Delhi traffic police advisory read. (ANI)

