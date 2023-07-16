Left Menu

Man shoots girl before killing himself in UP's Rampur

The incident happened on Saturday night, and a preliminary investigation suggested that the man had been in a love affair with the deceased girl, the police added.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A man allegedly shot dead a girl and later killed himself in the Kotwali area of Rampur district, police said. The incident happened on Saturday night, and a preliminary investigation suggested that the man had been in a love affair with the deceased girl, the police added.

The deceased girl has been identified as Taiba and the man as Talib. Both of them were neighbours in the Kotwali area. "Talib fired at Taiba's forehead with his pistol before shooting himself dead. An argument had erupted between them before Talib fired at her. The deceased girl's family members say that she was in a love relationship with Talib," Rampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Shukla said.

The police officer said that the mobile phones of the deceased will be examined as part of the investigation to ascertain what led the incident. The police will also scrutinise the footage of CCTVs installed in the area where the crime has happened. "We will recreate the crime scene. The pistol used in the crime has been recovered from the spot. The investigation has been started. We will investigate the case from all angles," the SP said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

