Delhi Fire Service rescues 10 stuck in lift in South Extension club

Ten people trapped inside a lift in a South Extension club were rescued by Delhi Fire Service personnel on Sunday, an official said.

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 13:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 13:27 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ten people trapped inside a lift in a South Extension club were rescued by Delhi Fire Service personnel on Sunday, an official said. The Delhi Fire Service recieved the call around 5:42 am today about the incident at Code Club near the South Extension Metro Station, a DFS offcial said.

On receiving the call, the Delhi Fire Service personnel reached the spot and rescued them safely. The reason behind the incident is not clear yet. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

