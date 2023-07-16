Left Menu

Union Corporate affairs ministry's regional director visits Registrar of Companies office in Srinagar

During his visit, Shorey gained valuable insights into the office's operations in the Kashmir valley, where it has been operational since September 2019 and holds jurisdiction over all districts within the region. Notably, the office also serves as the official liquidator attached to the High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 13:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 13:29 IST
Union Corporate affairs ministry's regional director visits Registrar of Companies office in Srinagar
Regional director for norther region, Sanjay Shorey(Right) during a visit to Srinagar(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Regional Director for the northern region of the Union Corporate Affairs Ministry, Sanjay Shorey, paid a visit to the Registrar of Companies office in Srinagar as part of a comprehensive field inspection. During his visit, Shorey gained valuable insights into the office's operations in the Kashmir valley, where it has been operational since September 2019 and holds jurisdiction over all districts within the region. Notably, the office also serves as the official liquidator attached to the High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

Incharge officer for the station, Haamid Bukhari, took the opportunity to present a comprehensive overview to Shorey, highlighting the status of pending inquiries, inspections, and investigations concerning corporates and companies. Bukhari provided an in-depth account of the office's overall functioning and shared details about the prosecutions filed against defaulting companies and corporates in lower courts. Expressing his appreciation for the office's operations, the Regional Director commended the Registrar of Companies for their efforts and offered valuable advice for improvement. He emphasized the importance of being more responsive to stakeholders and urged the office to enhance compliance in the region.

Sanjay Shorey remarked, "I am impressed by the efficient functioning of the office in Srinagar. It is commendable to witness the progress made since its establishment in 2019. However, it is essential to ensure a high level of responsiveness to stakeholders and further improve compliances in order to foster a conducive business environment in the region." Hamid Bukhari said, "The visit by the Regional Director signifies the Union Corporate Affairs Ministry's commitment to overseeing the proper functioning of corporate entities and companies within the Kashmir valley. This approach aims to enhance transparency, accountability, and compliance among businesses operating in the region." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

 India
4
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023