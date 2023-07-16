Left Menu

CM Kejriwal oversees flood relief camp in north Delhi’s Mori Gate area

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena also inspected flood-affected areas near Delhi's Raj Ghat today. 

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 13:38 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 13:38 IST
CM Kejriwal oversees flood relief camp in north Delhi’s Mori Gate area
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Minister Atishi visit relief camp at Mori Gate. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday visited a flood relief camp in Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya at Mori Gate in north Delhi. During his visit to the relief camp where residents from the flooded Yamuna Bazar area have taken shelter, the CM was accompanied by Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi.

"Due to the rise in the water level of Yamuna River, many low-lying areas were affected and have been facing waterlogging for the past few days. So residents of affected areas were moved to various relief camps across the capital. Six districts in the city have been affected and Delhi government has set up relief camps at several places in these six districts. Relief camps were set up in nearby schools and Dharamshalas and facilities for drinking water and toilets were ensured. This is one such relief camp, we have residents from the Yamuna Bazar area here", CM Kejriwal told reporters after visiting the camp. Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena also inspected flood-affected areas in Delhi's Raj Ghat area today.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj earlier today inspected a relief camp near Mayur Vihar. On Saturday, Delhi PWD Minister Atishi directed the chief secretary to ensure that all amenities are provided to people sheltered in relief camps.

Marooned locals residing on the banks of the Yamuna were evacuated and shifted to relief camps after the river breached the danger mark, resulting in water spilling over and flooding several parts of the national capital. There have been complaints of inadequate facilities at the relief camps, with people sheltered there claiming shortage of water, inadequate toilets, electricity and poor quality of food.

Meanwhile, according to the data shared by the Central Water Commission on their portal, the water level of the Yamuna River dropped to 205.88 metres at 12 noon on Sunday. Further, according to officials, the water level of Yamuna is likely to fall below the danger mark in the next few hours. The Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres at 5 pm on July 10.

Officials said that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams carried out rescue operations in the low-lying areas near Pragati Maidan late on Saturday night as the Yamuna River continues to overflow. Notably, several parts of Delhi witnessed waterlogging and flooding following incessant rainfall and the release of water from the Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana. However, the water level of the Yamuna river is receding gradually as per the data released by the Central Water Commission. It was recorded at 205.95 at 10 am today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

 India
4
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023