Recycling firm Vikas Ecotech bags Rs 20-crore fresh work orders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2023 15:42 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 14:08 IST
Recycling firm Vikas Ecotech said it has received fresh orders worth Rs 20 crore in June.

The order has been bagged by its speciality polymer-rubber compounds and specialty chemical additives business divisions, Vikas Ecotech said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

''The company had bagged fresh orders valued well over Rs 200 million,'' it said.

Besides recycling, the city-based company has been engaged in the business of speciality polymers for applications in sectors like electrical, infrastructure, packaging, and automotive, among others.

Vikas Ecotech is also expanding its business portfolio by manufacturing steel pipes and MDPE (medium-density polyethene) pipes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

