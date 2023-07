Scoreboard: India Women vs Bangladesh Women, 1st ODI

Scoreboard of the first Women's ODI between India and Bangladesh here on Sunday. Bangladesh Women: Murshida Khatun c Harmanpreet Kaur b Amanjot Kaur 13 Sharmin Akhter run out (Amanjot Kaur/Bhatia) 0 Fargana Hoque c Bhatia b Amanjot Kaur 27 Nigar Sultana lbw b Aamnjot Kaur 39 Ritu Moni c Rodrigues b Vaidya 8 Rabeya Khan c Mandhana b Amanjot Kaur 10 Nahida Akter c Mandhana b Sharma 2 Fahima Khatun not out 12 Sultana Khatun b Vaidya 16 Marufa Akter run out (Vaidya) 6 Shorna Akter absent hurt Extras: (W-19) 19 Total: 152 in 43 overs Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-14, 3-63, 4-81, 5-103, 6-106, 7-116, 8-142, 9-152 Bowling: Pooja Vastrakar 9-0-37-0, Deepti Sharma 9-3-26-1, Amanjot Kaur 9-2-31-4, Sneh Rana 8-3-11-0, Bareddy Anusha 1-0-11-0, Devika Vaidya 7-0-36-2. MORE

