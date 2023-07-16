Left Menu

Farmers are India's strength: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said farmers are the strength of India and many problems of the country can be solved if we listen to them and understand their point of view.Gandhi shared a video of his recent conversation with farmers and their families in Haryanas Sonipat where he also ploughed the fields and later broke bread with them.He had made an impromptu visit to village Madina in Sonipat district and interacted with the farmers in their fields on July 8.Planting Paddy, Food on the bed - Farmers are the strength of India.

''Planting Paddy, Food on the bed - Farmers are the strength of India. In Sonepat, Haryana, I met two farmer brothers, Sanjay Malik and Tasbir Kumar. They are childhood best friends, who have been farming together for many years,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi, while sharing the short video.

''Together with them, we helped in the fields, sowed paddy, drove tractors, and discussed many things openly. The women farmers of the village gave us love and respect like their own family, and bought homemade food.

''The farmers of India are honest and sensible - they know their hard work and also recognise their rights. When needed, they stand firm against black laws and also raise their right demands for MSP and insurance. If we listen to them, understand their point of view, then many problems of the country can be solved,'' Gandhi added.

The former Congress president also shared the video link of the entire conversation with the farmers.

The Congress also said on Twitter, ''Farmers have a huge contribution in uniting India - their grown grains are a part of every plate of the country, but their 'tapasya' does not get the right fruits and respect''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

