“Left, Congress instilling fear among minorities on UCC": Uniform Minister Rajveev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinaravi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and the Congress of instilling fear in the minority community on the proposed Uniform Civil Code. Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, the Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a recent public meeting in Bhopal, articulated a "simple and very straight forward stand" on the UCC, which proposed uniform civil laws across religions and communties in the country.

"The Left and the Congress are trying to indulge in fear-mongering among the minorities in Kerala. This is the only trick up their political sleeves, to keep spewing lies. Our govt believes in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'," the Union minister said. He added that for several years and decades, "despite the Supreme Court and the Constitution saying that there was a need for it (UCC) and our luminaries, Dr BR Ambedkar-ji also talking about it in their lifetime, one struggles to understand what the Congress and the Left are trying to do", Chandrasekhar said.

Making a strong case for the implementation of uniform civil laws across the country at the Bhopal meeting, Prime Minister Modi said the country cannot be run with "two laws" when the Constitution espouses equality for all. Article 44 of the Constitution says that the State shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) throughout the territory of India.

UCC is a common set of laws dealing with marriage, inheritance adoption and other matters and not based on religion. However, even as PM Modi gave a ringing endorsement to UCC, the Opposition parties and the ruling NDA at the Centre have locked horns over the issue.

In a reference dated June 17, 2016, sent by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the 22nd Law Commission of India examined the subject matter of the Uniform Civil Code. The 22nd Law Commission of India had decided to solicit the views and ideas of the public at large, as well as recognised religious organisations about the Uniform Civil Code, asking the interested ones to present their opinions by July 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)