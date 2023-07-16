Left Menu

Flood-like situation continues to remain grim in Assam's Biswanth

The ASDMA flood report stated that 1.08 lakh people of 385 villages under 31 revenue circles in 15 districts and two Sub-Divisions were affected in the floods in the state.

A local outside his submerged house in Assam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The flood-like situation in Biswanth Sub-Division continued to be grim as over 32,400 people have been affected so far, according to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). ASDMA said that, 22,417 people have been affected in Gohpur revenue circle areas and nearly 10,000 people affected in Halem revenue circle areas.

As per officials, 47 villages under Biswanath Sub-Division were submerged while 858 hectares of crop area have been inundated. A local in the Gohpur area said water level has risen up to 3-feet inside his house. "We are now facing lot of problems. Now we can't live in our house. The water level is still increasing. We are hoping that, the government will help us," he said.

The ASDMA flood report stated that 1.08 lakh people of 385 villages under 31 revenue circles in 15 districts and two Sub-Divisions were affected in the floods in the state. The flood waters inundated 4168.40 hectares of crop area, it said.

The administration has set up 22 relief camps and 71 relief distribution centres in the flood hit districts where 4,275 people are now taking shelter, as per officials. The officials said that an estimated 19,379 people have been affected in Golaghat district while 13,000 people were affected in Dhemaji district, 12,000 people in Majuli district, 12,855 people in Dibrugarh, 6218 people in Chirang district, 3336 people in Dhubri district, 3135 people in Sivasagar district.

More than 72,300 domestic animals, poultry have also been affected in the deluge. Teams of SDRF, NDRF, Fire & Emergency Services, local administration are engaged in rescue operations in the flood hit areas.

In last 24 hours, the flood waters damaged three embankments, 42 roads, culverts, irrigation canals, anganwadi centres, school buildings in several flood hit districts. According to the ASDMA, so far 7 people have lost their lives due to flood in the state. (ANI)

