Apex Committee headed by Kejriwal for flood control never met for last 2 years: Delhi LG's office

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal headed Apex Committee, meant for Flood Control and Preparedness in Delhi, never held any meetings for the last 2 years, alleged Lieutenant Governor's office in a statement on Sunday, amid flood in low lying areas of the national capital. However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government refuted the claims and said that Minister Atishi chaired the meeting on July 6 as Revenue Minister.

According to the statement issued by the LG's office, a compulsory meeting of the Apex Committee "should have taken place by the end of June and issued Flood Control Order." "The Apex Committee meeting ensures seamless coordination between various agencies including GNCTD, GOI, Army and Central Water Commission (CWC). A compulsory meeting of the Apex Committee should have taken place by the end of June and issued Flood Control Order. Flood Control Order was issued without the Apex Committee meeting and without preceding preparations", the statement read.

Kejriwal has "none other but to blame himself" for the flooding and resultant "pathetic situation" of the capital, it said "Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is making his ministers and AAP leaders do overtime in blaming everyone and everything under the sun, for the flooding and resultant pathetic situation of the National Capital, has none other but to blame himself. All statements being made by AAP Ministers and spokespersons are blatantly false", the statement stated.

It also alleged that though a file was submitted to the CM for convening the mandatory meeting, "Kejriwal chose not to even look at this critical file related to flood control." "On a file moved by the DM of East District, who is the nodal officer of this Apex Committee, on 19.06.23, the Divisional Commissioner- who is also the Convenor of the Committee, requested CM Kejriwal on 21.6.23, to suggest a suitable date & time for convening the mandatory meeting of the Apex Committee in the last week of June. The file was submitted to the CM through the Revenue Minister, Atishi Marlena. However, CM Arvind Kejriwal chose to not even look at this critical file related to flood control, leave apart from convening a meeting. His Additional Secretary, a relatively junior functionary, returned the file after 04 days, i.e. on 26.06.23 to Atishi with the noting that, "Hon'ble CM has desired that the Hon'ble Minister (Revenue) may convene the meeting", of the Apex Committee, that is Chaired by CM," the statement said.Even when the DM office issued a notice to hold a 'short meeting', it was not taken into consideration rather Minister Atishi took a false sick leave, the statement claimed.

"The meeting chaired by Atishi did not have the presence of the Chief Secretary, Police Commissioner, MCD Commissioner, CEO DJB and various other important stakeholders, leave apart the representatives from the CWC. This happened because Atishi DID NOT ask for them to be present in the meeting. Kejriwal or Atishi did not even bother to take their boisterous, more loyal than the king, Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, incharge of I&FC and DJB, in confidence. "The DM office accordingly issued a notice on 27.06.23, for this "SHORT MEETING" to be held on 30.06.23, but even this short meeting did not happen then. It did not happen because Minister Atishi was busy avoiding the oath of the new DERC Chairman and had taken a false sick leave. So, the DM office again issued a meeting notice on 05.07.23 for a "SHORT MEETING" on 06.07.23, after which a perfunctory half-baked flood control order was issued without taking the main stakeholders into confidence", the statement stated.

The meeting of the Apex Committee was never held, it said. "The Meeting of the Apex Committee Chaired by Arvind Kejriwal, responsible for handling floods in NCT of Delhi was NEVER held. And today they are blaming everyone else, while the people of Delhi are forced to undergo misery because of their criminal inaction", it added. (ANI)

