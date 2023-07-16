Amit Shah to chair regional conference on Drugs Smuggling and National Security on Monday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair regional conference on 'Drugs Smuggling and National Security' here in the national capital on Monday. During the conference, over 1,44,000 kilogram drugs worth Rs 2,416 crore, will be destroyed in various parts of the country by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in coordination with Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs) of all states, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a statement.

With the destruction of drugs on Monday, total quantity of drugs destroyed in one year will reach around 10 lakh kilogram, which has a value of around Rs12,000 crore. The drugs to be destroyed will include 6,590 kilogram by NCB's Hyderabad unit, 822 kilogram by Indore and 356 kilogram by Jammu unit.

Along with this, the MHA said, various law enforcement agencies of different states will destroy a total of 1,44,122 kilogram of drugs, including 1,486 kilogram drugs in Assam, 229 kilogram in Chandigarh, 25 kilogram in Goa, 4,277 kilogram in Gujarat, 2,458 kilogram in Haryana, 4,069 kilogram in Jammu and Kashmir, 1,03,884 kilogram in Madhya Pradesh, 159 kilogram in Maharashtra, 1,803 kilogram in Tripura and 4,049 kilogram in Uttar Pradesh. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MHA said, the Government has adopted a Zero Tolerance policy against narcotics to create a drugs-free India.

Since June 1, 2022 till July 15 this year, all regional units of NCB and ANTFs of states have collectively destroyed around 8,76,554 kilogram seized drugs worth around Rs 9,580 crore, which is more than 11 times of the target. "In order to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a Drugs-free India, this campaign of destruction of drugs will continue actively, with same zeal," added the MHA. (ANI)

