Punjab: Bombshell found in Chandigarh's Sec-26

A bombshell has been found in Sector 26 of Punjab's Chandigarh on Sunday. 

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 16:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 16:29 IST
A visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A bombshell has been found in Sector 26 of Punjab's Chandigarh on Sunday. Meanwhile, police are present at the spot.

More details are awaited. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on January 3, a bomb squad reached the spot where a bomb was found near state Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's house to diffuse a live bombshell found near the latter's residence. Additional Director General of Punjab Police AK Pandey, who is also security chief of the Chief Minister, said they had informed the Army also about the recovery of the bombshell and that there was "no risk". (ANI)

