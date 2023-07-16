Haridwar Police launch cleanliness campaign in Vishnu Ghat to clean garbage left behind by Kanwar Yatris
On the initiative of SSP Haridwar Ajay Singh, a cleanliness campaign was launched at Vishnu Ghat to clean up the garbage spread around Vishnu Ghat during the Kanwar Mela.
- Country:
- India
On the initiative of SSP Haridwar Ajay Singh, a cleanliness campaign was launched at Vishnu Ghat to clean up the garbage spread around Vishnu Ghat during the Kanwar Mela. According to SSP Haridwar, "A police squad and trainee constables conducted a massive cleanliness campaign at the Vishnu Ghat."
"Along with this, the people were also made aware of the need to clean up the garbage gathered around them so that cleanliness and beauty remain in all the ghats of Maa Ganga and its surroundings," he added. More than 3 crore devotees of Lord Shiva have, so far, thronged to Haridwar to collect holy water from the Ganges for "Jalabhishek" during the month of Saawan.
Speaking to ANI, the state's Director General of Police (DGP), Ashok Kumar, said the Kanwar Yatra is inching towards its peak, "More than 3 crore devotees of Lord Shiva visited Haridwar before heading back to wherever they came from after collecting holy water from the Ganges." (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashok Kumar
- Yatra
- Haridwar
- Ganges
- Shiva
- SSP Haridwar
- Yatris
- Ajay Singh
- Saawan
- Maa Ganga
- Jalabhishek
ALSO READ
J&K Police deny "totally fabricated" allegations of lathicharge on Amarnath yatris
Free e-rickshaw service set up at Baltal base camp to ease Amarnath yatris' arduous journey
SpiceJet shares jump 7.50 pc as co to get Rs 500 cr from promoter Ajay Singh
SpiceJet to get Rs 500 crore from promoter Ajay Singh
SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh to infuse Rs 500 cr into airline