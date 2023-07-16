Left Menu

Haridwar Police launch cleanliness campaign in Vishnu Ghat to clean garbage left behind by Kanwar Yatris 

On the initiative of SSP Haridwar Ajay Singh, a cleanliness campaign was launched at Vishnu Ghat to clean up the garbage spread around Vishnu Ghat during the Kanwar Mela.

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 17:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 17:30 IST
cleanliness campaign in Vishnu Ghat Haridwar Police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the initiative of SSP Haridwar Ajay Singh, a cleanliness campaign was launched at Vishnu Ghat to clean up the garbage spread around Vishnu Ghat during the Kanwar Mela. According to SSP Haridwar, "A police squad and trainee constables conducted a massive cleanliness campaign at the Vishnu Ghat."

"Along with this, the people were also made aware of the need to clean up the garbage gathered around them so that cleanliness and beauty remain in all the ghats of Maa Ganga and its surroundings," he added. More than 3 crore devotees of Lord Shiva have, so far, thronged to Haridwar to collect holy water from the Ganges for "Jalabhishek" during the month of Saawan.

Speaking to ANI, the state's Director General of Police (DGP), Ashok Kumar, said the Kanwar Yatra is inching towards its peak, "More than 3 crore devotees of Lord Shiva visited Haridwar before heading back to wherever they came from after collecting holy water from the Ganges." (ANI)

