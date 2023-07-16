Left Menu

Himachal CM Sukhu launches 'Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023' website for disaster-affected people

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday launched the "Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023" website, initiating a digital platform aimed at aiding the disaster-affected people of the state.

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 18:00 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Through this website, individuals can donate money in "Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023" from anywhere using various payment methods such as debit cards, credit cards, net banking, QR code and UPI, an official release stated.

During the launch, the Chief Minister said that the magnitude of the tragedy was vast and people from across the country and abroad expressed their desire to assist. He said that to facilitate this support, the Department of Digital Technology and Governance developed a transparent web link where anyone can donate online and receive a receipt on their mobile device. The system has been integrated with multiple payment gateways to ensure seamless transactions.

The Chief Minister said that preparations were underway to enable online donations from overseas donors within the next few days. CM Sukhu expressed gratitude towards employee organizations and individuals nationwide who have already contributed to the "Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023".

He said that he himself and his cabinet colleagues, all Congress MLAs, have decided to donate their one month's salary towards the cause. Highlighting the severity of the situation, the Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh had faced immense losses due to the unprecedented rainfall, marking the worst calamity the state has experienced in 50 years.

He exhorted everyone to extend maximum financial support to help the state to recover from the devastation. Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Sanjay Awasthi, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister (IT and Innovation), Gokul Butail, Secretary Department of Digital Technology and Governance, Dr Abhishek Jain, Director, Mukesh Repswal and other officers were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

