Left Menu

Four groups bid in latest Israel offshore exploration bid -ministry

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-07-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 18:10 IST
Four groups bid in latest Israel offshore exploration bid -ministry
  • Country:
  • Israel

Four groups of energy companies have made bids in Israel's latest tender for offshore exploration blocks, the Energy Ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry said the groups included a total of nine companies, five of which were new to the Israeli market. It did not name which companies took part in the tender for exploration blocs off the country's Mediterranean coast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)
4
Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023