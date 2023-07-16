Four groups bid in latest Israel offshore exploration bid -ministry
Four groups of energy companies have made bids in Israel's latest tender for offshore exploration blocks, the Energy Ministry said on Sunday.
The ministry said the groups included a total of nine companies, five of which were new to the Israeli market. It did not name which companies took part in the tender for exploration blocs off the country's Mediterranean coast.
