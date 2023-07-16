Left Menu

Saudi Arabia maintains support for Japan energy partnership

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 18:24 IST
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia will continue its cooperation with Japan as a clean hydrogen and recycled carbon fuels provider, state TV reported the kingdom's energy minister as saying on Sunday.

"We continue to guarantee oil supply to Japan and maintain our position as the most reliable partner," Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman was quoted as saying. "Saudi is Japan's biggest oil exporter fulfilling 40% of its total needs."

The energy minister's comments came as part of a Middle East tour led by Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a series of meetings with leaders of oil producing nations.

