"We do not blame others": Assam CM Sarma targets CM Kejriwal amid floods in Delhi

"Blaming other state govt is not going to solve the problem, it is your problem and you have to resolve it by yourself," Assam CM said. 

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 18:55 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday took a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the Delhi floods and said he does not blame other states and rather focuses on resolving the issue. "Blaming other state government is not going to solve the problem, it is your problem and you have to resolve it by yourself," Assam CM said.

Assam CM Sarma said that Assam also witnesses floods because of the water from Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan but his government has "set a scientific response" instead of blaming their governments. "I am seeing many statements that the water is coming from Haryana and UP, we also receive water from Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan but we do not blame them for the water as we believe that this is a natural phenomenon and we have to set a scientific solution for it," he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been blaming the BJP-ruled Haryana for the flood mess in the national capital. Several areas of the city were still under water even as the water level of River Yamuna, which was flowing over the danger mark after the release of water from neighbouring Haryana, dropped marginally.

Also, following the prevailing flood-like situation in Delhi, Indian Naval diving team on Saturday carried out desilting work at Yamuna Barrage, ITO. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

