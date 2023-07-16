Left Menu

Punjab Animal Husbandry Department organises relief camps in flood-affected districts

Amid the ongoing flood-like situation in Punjab, the Punjab Animal Husbandry Department has organised Special flood relief camps in the affected districts, according to the Directorate of Information and Public Relations.

Amid the ongoing flood-like situation in Punjab, the Punjab Animal Husbandry Department has organised Special flood relief camps in the affected districts, according to the Directorate of Information and Public Relations. Rescue teams of the Punjab Animal Husbandry Department are also working round the clock to provide treatment and supply feed, fodder, and silage to needy animals, they said.

In order to stop the spread of disease due to the flood water, the Punjab Animal Husbandry Department has vaccinated 4285 animals so far. A total of 2874 animals were treated and 4285 were Vaccinated in Punjab, they said.

The total casualities reported in the state include 4 cows, 1 buffalo, and 5000 poultry birds, they said. Some areas in Punjab, including Patiala and Sangrur, have witnessed flood-like situations due to heavy rainfall.

Four states—Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh—have been affected by heavy rain and flood. (ANI)

