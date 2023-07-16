Left Menu

"Lord Jagannath temple in Uttarkashi will be beautified," says district admin

After the discovery of a temple dedicated to Lord Jagannath in Sald village of Uttarkashi, District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela on Sunday said that the beautification of the revered temple will be done in a planned manner by making a concrete action plan.

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 19:11 IST
"Lord Jagannath temple in Uttarkashi will be beautified," says district admin
Temple dedicated to Lord Jagannath in Uttarkashi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the discovery of a temple dedicated to Lord Jagannath in Sald village of Uttarkashi, District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela on Sunday said that the beautification of the revered temple will be done in a planned manner by making a concrete action plan. He reached the Jagannath temple at Sald on Sunday, where locals lit a lamp and sought blessings for state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the Jagannath devotees of Odisha.

The DM said that this unique temple of Lord Jagannath located in Uttarakhand has become widely discussed in the national scenario in recent times. "Famous Odia film actor Sabyasachi Mishra reached here a few days back. After which he amplified its wide publicity and now there is great enthusiasm among the villagers due to the expectation of grand development of the temple," Ruhela said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)
4
Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023