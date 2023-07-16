"Lord Jagannath temple in Uttarkashi will be beautified," says district admin

After the discovery of a temple dedicated to Lord Jagannath in Sald village of Uttarkashi, District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela on Sunday said that the beautification of the revered temple will be done in a planned manner by making a concrete action plan. He reached the Jagannath temple at Sald on Sunday, where locals lit a lamp and sought blessings for state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the Jagannath devotees of Odisha.

The DM said that this unique temple of Lord Jagannath located in Uttarakhand has become widely discussed in the national scenario in recent times. "Famous Odia film actor Sabyasachi Mishra reached here a few days back. After which he amplified its wide publicity and now there is great enthusiasm among the villagers due to the expectation of grand development of the temple," Ruhela said. (ANI)

