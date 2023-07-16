"A meeting against UCC": Akhilesh Yadav meets All India Muslim Personal Law Board chief 

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday met the president of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. "A meeting against UCC," Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

After the meeting, the president of AIMPLB Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said that today he met SP National President Akhilesh Yadav and discussed the issues regarding Uniform Civil Code. "Today we met SP national president Akhilesh Yadav and discussed many issues including Uniform Civil Code (UCC)," the AIMPLB chief said.

Earlier today, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) targeted the Centre over the Uniform Civil Code, saying the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was "raking up a new issue" ahead of the assembly elections in five states due later this year and Lok Sabha polls in 2024. Article 44 of the Constitution of India says that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) throughout the territory of India.

The UCC proposes a common set of laws dealing with marriage, inheritance, adoption and other matters. Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong case for the implementation of the UCC at a recent public meeting, several leaders in the Opposition voiced opposition to the proposed legislation.

With regard to a reference sent by the Ministry of Law and Justice on June 17, 2016, the 22nd Law Commission of India examined the subject matter of the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC). (ANI)

