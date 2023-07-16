IMD issues 'moderate to high risk' flash food alert in 5 districts of Himachal till July 17 

Left Menu

"Moderate to high risk" of flash food over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaour, Shimla and Kullu districts till July 17," a bulletin issued by IMD said.

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 20:15 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a 'moderate to high risk' alert predicting flash floods occurrence in five districts of Himachal Pradesh till July 17. "Moderate to high risk" of flash food over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaour, Shimla and Kullu districts till July 17," a bulletin issued by IMD said.

Earlier today, IMD issued an orange alert for rain in four states, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. "OrangeAlert: HimachalPradesh and Uttarakhand likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) during 16th to 17th July", it said.

Earlier Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed concerns over the possibility of nearly Rs 5,000 crore in losses due to floods in the state. The Chief Minister stated that compensation of Rs 1,45,000 has been provided to those whose houses were completely damaged and Rs 1 lakh to those with partially damaged houses. Meanwhile Himachal Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur visited the flood-affected Sainj Valley in Kullu and said that the state government should speed up relief and rehabilitation works in the area.

Former Himachal CM Jairam Thakur said that that the condition of this area is very bad and said that almost no work has been done in the name of relief. "The disaster ruined people's lifetime's earnings. People have become homeless. Many such families were also found who are still living in the same clothes in which they came out of the house on the day of the disaster. There is a need to speed up the relief and rescue operations. Those who do not have a home to live in, where will they go?," Jairam Thakur said.

Also, IMD Shimla Director Surender Paul said that heavy to very heavy rain very is likely to occur during the next four to five days in the seven districts of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kangra and Hamirpur districts of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

