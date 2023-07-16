Punjab govt to soon start buses for girls studying in government schools: CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced that the state government will soon launch a bus service for girl students studying in government schools. "The aim of this scheme is to facilitate the girl students for completing their studies in the government schools. This is a step forward towards ensuring safety and security of girls.

According a press release from the chief minister office, the government is aiming to provide safety to the girl students so that they can bring laurels to the state in the education sector. However, the statement further said that scripting a new success story, Punjab has become the first state in the country to organize free tour for the students of the government schools for watching the live launching of the Chandrayaan III from Indian Space and Research Organization (ISRO) centre, Sriharikota.

Congratulating the students, the Chief Minister said that the move was aimed at ensuring holistic development of the students by widening their perspective. "A batch of 30 students including 15 boys and 15 girls selected from the Schools of Eminence were sent to this trip. Most of these students had travelled in the Airplane for the first time in life adding that the Punjab government had borne the entire expenditure of travelling, boarding and lodging of these students," the statement said, quoting the CM.

The Chief Minister further said that these students and their teachers stayed in the same hotel where the Education Minister Harjot Bains, who was accompanying them, had stayed. He said that ISRO will be conducting more space and missile programs on around 13 various projects in coming days in which more students from the state will be sent for up-scaling their knowledge on science and technology.

Bhagwant Mann said that as practical plays more important role than theory to enhance the knowledge of students in any field, so these tours will act as a catalyst in grooming the students for future challenges. The Chief Minister also said that it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that ISRO has evinced keen interest in setting up Space Museum in the state.

He said that the state government will provide fulsome support and cooperation to ISRO for setting up this project in Punjab. "This museum will further propel science culture in the state," he added.

The Chief Minister further said that breaking more than 70 years old jinx in the state, his government is making concerted efforts to transform education sector in the state. However, the Chief Minister further said that the decision to change time in government offices from 7:30 am to 2 pm during peak summer season has produced desired results as Punjab has saved 10,800 Mega Watt (MW) of power in 52,000 government offices during last 54 days.

He said that this decision enabled the common man to do his work early morning without taking leave from his work besides facilitating the employees to attend the social functions after the office hours. Similarly, Bhagwant Mann said that the employees were also able to spend more quality time with their family. (ANI)

