Schools functioning as flood relief camps to be shut for next two days: Delhi govt

As private and government schools in flood-affected districts of the national capital are likely to function as relief camps for a few days, Delhi government on Sunday announced that all schools in those areas will remain shut for next two days. All schools (Govt., Govt. Aided & Private Recognised) in the affected districts of DoE-- East, North East, North West-A, North, Central and South East-- shall remain closed for students on July 17 and July 18," an official statement from the government said.

"Wherever feasible, schools may arrange online classes. Heads of all schools situated in the above districts of DoE must inform the parents to this effect today itself," it said. However, all schools in the remaining Districts (North West-B, West-A, West-B, South, South West-A, South West-B and New Delhi) shall remain open Monday onwards, the government said.

"The Head of Schools in these seven districts are at liberty to run in physical mode or hybrid mode (i.e. either offline or online) as per the convenience of their students. Heads of such schools must inform the parents about their decision, well in advance. From Wednesday onwards (i.e. 19th July 2023 onwards), schools in all districts of Delhi shall function normally," the letter added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)