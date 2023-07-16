Left Menu

Assam Rifles seize heroin, imported cigarettes worth Rs 1.3 crore in Mizoram's Champhai

"In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 62 cases of foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 80.6 lakh in general area Tlangsam, Champhai, and 73 gms of heroin no. 4 in general area Zote, Champhai, worth Rs 51.1 lakh on July 15 in two separate operations,” read the press release by HQ IGAR (EAST).

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 21:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Assam Rifles recovered heroin and imported cigarettes worth Rs 1.317 crore in two separate operations from Mizoram’s Champhai district, an official statement said on Sunday. The Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), made the recovery on July 15 in two separate operations. The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Department based on specific information.

The ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India. Assam Rifles, rightly christened the ‘Sentinels of the Northeast’ have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and have also doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

