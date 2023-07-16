Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 21:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 16-07-2023, 19:53:34 IST, Lat: 25.62 and Long: 91.36, Depth: 10 Km, Location: West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, India," the National Centre for Seismology tweeted. No reports of casualties or damages are known yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

