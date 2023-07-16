Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 16-07-2023, 19:53:34 IST, Lat: 25.62 and Long: 91.36, Depth: 10 Km, Location: West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, India," the National Centre for Seismology tweeted. No reports of casualties or damages are known yet. (ANI)
