Left Menu

Assam Rifles apprehend man with 88g heroin worth Rs 35 lakh

According to the statement, based on credible information about drugs sale, a joint Operation was launched by the Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles with police representatives from Jirighat Police Station wherein the operation party apprehended one individual along with Heroin from general area Hmarkhawlien, Cachar District, Assam.

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 21:46 IST
Assam Rifles apprehend man with 88g heroin worth Rs 35 lakh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) apprehended one individual along with 88.05 grams of Heroin with an approximate cost of Rs 35 Lakhs in Cachar District of Assam on Sunday, an official statement said. According to the statement, based on credible information about drugs sale, a joint Operation was launched by the Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles with police representatives from Jirighat Police Station wherein the operation party apprehended one individual along with Heroin from general area Hmarkhawlien, Cachar District, Assam.

The statement mentioned that the individual and seized contents were handed over to Jirighat PS for examination investigation and legal proceedings. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, in a joint operation with Assam Rifles, Kalain police of Assam's Cachar district recovered and seized 400 gelatine sticks and an equal number of detonators from a vehicle at Kalain Masimpur road on Friday, police said. The apprehended person was identified as Prosonjit Baishnab.

"One person has been apprehended and legal action has been initiated," Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district told ANI. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
4
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023