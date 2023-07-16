Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Tirupati police seized sandalwood logs worth Rs 50 lakh, 20 arrested

Tirupati task force police have arrested 20 smugglers and seized red sandalwood logs worth up to Rs 50 lakhs in three areas of Rajampet and Tirupati districts, the officials said.

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 22:33 IST
Andhra Pradesh: Tirupati police seized sandalwood logs worth Rs 50 lakh, 20 arrested
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tirupati task force police have arrested 20 smugglers and seized red sandalwood logs worth up to Rs 50 lakhs in three areas of Rajampet and Tirupati districts, the officials said. Task force DSP Muralidhar said, "Acting on the orders of Kurnool Range DIG Senthil Kumar, three special teams were taken up to comb in three areas from the Tirupati task force."

Muralidhar said that a team undertook to comb in the forest area near Chakirevu of the Tummalabailu section of the Annamaya district. Another team went to a restricted forest area near Dinnela Forest Chittikurava Rasta Kona of Sanipaya Range Fincha Section of Annamaiya District. Giving details he said, "Some people were seen carrying red sandalwood logs in that area. Task force teams surrounded them from three sides and managed to arrest them."

"They were arrested and taken to the task force police station. CI Srinivasulu and SI Cherukuri Shafi have registered the case against the accused and the value of red sandalwood logs is estimated to be up to Rs 50 lakhs," he added. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
The Journey to One Dollar: Unraveling Dogecoin's Potential

The Journey to One Dollar: Unraveling Dogecoin's Potential

 Global
3
Experts unveil 'Atmanirbhar Suraksha' campaign as India progresses towards rapid urbanization

Experts unveil 'Atmanirbhar Suraksha' campaign as India progresses towards r...

 Global
4
Raise voice in Parliament against destructive YSRCP rule, Naidu tells TDP MPs

Raise voice in Parliament against destructive YSRCP rule, Naidu tells TDP MP...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Time for You: The Art of Switching Gears from Work to Personal

Harvesting the Future: The Agtech Revolution in Action

Boost Productivity, Reduce Stress: Mindfulness and Meditation Tips for the Workplace

From India to the World: UPI Sparks a Global Revolution in Digital Payments

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023