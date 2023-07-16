Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh govt introduces cashless payment at inter-state check posts to curb corruption

Andhra Pradesh transport department has introduced a Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments system at inter-state check posts to curb corruption. The new policy has been implemented in 15 check posts of the transport department across the state.

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 22:34 IST
Andhra Pradesh govt introduces cashless payment at inter-state check posts to curb corruption
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh transport department has introduced a Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments system at inter-state check posts to curb corruption. The new policy has been implemented at 15 check posts of the transport department across the state. Acting on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's corruption-free-administration mandate, the transport department has implemented the cashless system in all check posts, which would curb the officials from taking bribes.

"Cashless system has been introduced at the check posts on the orders of the CM Jagan. Henceforth we have completely stopped cash transactions at check posts. This policy will support the Chief Minister's directives toward corruption-free administration without any intermediaries. We can also tackle the traffic problem with the new policy," Manish Kumar Sinha, Commissioner of Transport said. Further, people can pay border tax, temporary permit tax, voluntary tax, compounding fee, etc., by scanning the QR code. Moreover, a payment facility has been provided through https://aprtacitizen.epragathi.org. With the online system, the hassle of standing in queues at check posts along with corruption will be avoided.

The Transport Department is running inter-state check posts between the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Telangana. A total of 15 check posts are being operated by the transport department in the areas of Ichchapuram, Jeelugumilli, Panchalingala, Penukonda, Sunnipenta, Thiruvuru, Garikapadu, Palamaneru, Tada, BV Palem, Renigunta, Naraharipet, Dachepalli, Macharla, and Bendapudi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
4
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023