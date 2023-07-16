Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: STF seizes 100 kg of ganja, 2 held

Prayagraj unit of the Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two persons, accused of smuggling contraband drugs, and seized around 100 Kg of Ganja here, officials said on Sunday. 

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 22:49 IST
Uttar Pradesh: STF seizes 100 kg of ganja, 2 held
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prayagraj unit of the Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two persons, accused of smuggling contraband drugs, and seized around 100 kg of Ganja here, officials said on Sunday. According to officials, two persons, identified as Vir Singh and Yashpal Singh were arrested from Baberu police station limits. "Around 100 Kg of Ganja and Rs 25 lakh were recovered from their possession," they said.

Apart from this, a truck, Aadhar card, a mobile phone, and other incriminating materials were seized. An investigation into the matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
The Journey to One Dollar: Unraveling Dogecoin's Potential

The Journey to One Dollar: Unraveling Dogecoin's Potential

 Global
3
Experts unveil 'Atmanirbhar Suraksha' campaign as India progresses towards rapid urbanization

Experts unveil 'Atmanirbhar Suraksha' campaign as India progresses towards r...

 Global
4
Raise voice in Parliament against destructive YSRCP rule, Naidu tells TDP MPs

Raise voice in Parliament against destructive YSRCP rule, Naidu tells TDP MP...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Time for You: The Art of Switching Gears from Work to Personal

Harvesting the Future: The Agtech Revolution in Action

Boost Productivity, Reduce Stress: Mindfulness and Meditation Tips for the Workplace

From India to the World: UPI Sparks a Global Revolution in Digital Payments

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023