Uttar Pradesh: STF seizes 100 kg of ganja, 2 held

Prayagraj unit of the Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two persons, accused of smuggling contraband drugs, and seized around 100 kg of Ganja here, officials said on Sunday. According to officials, two persons, identified as Vir Singh and Yashpal Singh were arrested from Baberu police station limits. "Around 100 Kg of Ganja and Rs 25 lakh were recovered from their possession," they said.

Apart from this, a truck, Aadhar card, a mobile phone, and other incriminating materials were seized. An investigation into the matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

