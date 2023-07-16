Left Menu

Maharashtra: Search for boys who drowned in Marve Creek halted, to resume tomorrow

15 am, following the arrival of the diving team from Colaba, an official said.

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 23:26 IST
Maharashtra: Search for boys who drowned in Marve Creek halted, to resume tomorrow
Morning Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has stopped looking for the three remaining boys who drowned in Marve Creek, Malad, this morning, said an official. The rescue operation is scheduled to begin tomorrow morning at approximately 8:15 am, following the arrival of the diving team from Colaba, he added.

"As per direction by the Executive Officer of the Indian Navy, a search operation is not possible at night; hence, the search operation at Marve Creek, Malad, where five boys of the age group 12 to 16 drowned this morning, was stopped by Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) personnel. The rescue operation will start tomorrow morning at about 8.15 am after the arrival of the diving team from Colaba," said the official. Earlier in the morning, Five boys in the age group 12 to 16 drowned at 9.38 am at Marve Creek, Malad; two were rescued, and a search and rescue operation was on for the missing boys.

Teams of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Police, Coast Guard, and Navy divers were mobilised to aid in the search and rescue operation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

