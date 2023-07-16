"Not provided with proper accommodation," BJP slams Delhi govt over death of 45-year-old woman

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi's chief Virendraa Sachdeva on Sunday hit out at the Delhi government over the death of a 45-year-old woman due to infection in her chest after being constantly drenched in the rain and alleged that the woman lost her life because she was not provided with proper accommodation by Delhi government. This comes after a 45-year-old woman allegedly died of an infection in the chest after being constantly drenched in the rain.

Talking to the reporters, the BJP chief said, "She died yesterday as her health deteriorated after being constantly drenched in the rain. This is sad and unfortunate. Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should be ashamed that a woman lost her life because she was not provided with proper accommodation". The BJP chief slammed the Delhi government for poor facilities and said that there are thousands of people sleeping on the roads of Delhi.

"The woman had 5 kids...where will her family go? You can see thousands of people sleeping on the roads in Delhi. Where are the facilities of the Delhi government? They have been left to die on the roads," he said. Earlier today, noting that many very poor families living on the banks of river Yamuna have suffered a lot due to the flood-like situation in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced ten thousand rupees per family as financial help for the affected families.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi CM announced a series of measures to help flood-affected families in the city. "Many very poor families living on the banks of river Yamuna have suffered a lot. In some families, the entire household goods were washed away," he said, announcing Rs 10,000 for each flood-affected family.

He further said special camps will be organized for those whose papers, like Aadhaar cards, etc. have been washed away. "The children whose clothes and books were washed away will be given these on behalf of the schools," he added. (ANI)

