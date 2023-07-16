Delhi: Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj chairs meeting on preparedness for vector borne diseases

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday presided over a high-level meeting to discuss the strategy for tackling vector-borne diseases, the government said in a press note. The meeting involved key stakeholders from various departments and agencies including MCD, NDMC, DMRC, Health Department Cantonment Board, CPWD, I&FC, DJB, and Vector Borne Disease Officers of all districts.

After detailed discussions and deliberations, the Health Minister approved several decisions to strengthen preventive measures and control the spread of these diseases. One of the significant decisions was to determine the serotype of the prevailing dengue virus in identified laboratories. This step will provide crucial information for developing targeted interventions and enhancing the effectiveness of disease management efforts.

To ensure effective monitoring and supervision of Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBCs) and their supervisors, a roster will be prepared. This roster will consist of officers, including Assistant and Commissioners Executive/ Superintending/ Chief Engineers, who will oversee the work carried out by DBCs and ensure their compliance with breeding control measures. To verify the completion of household visits by DBCs, Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs) will conduct random checks. They will also be responsible for uploading pictures of visited households in a designated group created by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). This measure aims to enhance accountability and transparency in the implementation of mosquito control measures.

The Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was directed to deploy drones for mosquito surveillance and control, particularly in vulnerable areas such as construction sites, nurseries, and abandoned houses with inaccessible terraces. This innovative approach will help identify breeding sites and implement targeted interventions to prevent disease transmission. Recognizing the importance of public awareness, representatives from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) were directed to play precautionary messages provided by DGHS at metro stations and inside metro rails. This will enable a widespread dissemination of preventive measures against dengue, reaching a large number of commuters.

In an effort to reach a broader audience, the Department of Health & Family Welfare has been directed to announce preventive measures against dengue through the public address system in hospitals. Similarly, they will coordinate with the Delhi Police to make announcements regarding preventive measures in the markets' public address systems. This collaboration aims to maximise the reach of vital information and empower the public in preventing dengue outbreaks. To streamline the process of reporting mosquito breeding, the 311 MCD app will now enable citizens to lodge complaints conveniently. This platform will facilitate swift actions in eliminating breeding areas.

The round-the-clock Control Room in the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will be strengthened to provide information on sentinel surveillance hospitals and dispensaries, as well as Mohalla Clinics providing dengue screening and treatment. This measure aims to assist citizens seeking timely medical support and guidance. The existing 1031 Helpline number used during the COVID pandemic, will now be utilised to facilitate dengue treatment. This expansion of services will ensure comprehensive support to individuals requiring medical assistance.

Recognising the importance of awareness among children, dengue homework cards will be provided to students in both government and private schools. These cards will be reviewed by the class teacher on a weekly basis to reinforce knowledge about dengue prevention and promote responsible actions. As an additional precautionary measure, schools will directed to allow students to wear full sleeve school dress or full sleeve clothing until November 2023. This step will provide added protection against mosquito bites and minimise the risk of disease transmission.

Delhi Police will be promptly informed to take immediate remedial actions to eliminate mosquito breeding areas, particularly in the Malkhana in Police Stations. Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBCs) will also inspect Police Stations and Government Buildings to ensure compliance with mosquito control measures. Lastly, the services of ASHA workers will be utilised to raise awareness about dengue prevention and mosquito breeding. ASHAs will guide symptomatic patients to health facilities, discourage self-medication, and promote responsible healthcare-seeking behaviour.

In a statement, Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj expressed confidence in the comprehensive measures and decisions taken during the meeting. He emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring the well-being and safety of the citizens of Delhi. "With these comprehensive measures in place, the Kejriwal Government aims to strengthen the preparedness and response to vector-borne diseases, specifically dengue, during the monsoon season. The collaborative efforts of various stakeholders and the implementation of targeted interventions are vital to protect the health and well-being of the citizens of Delhi," Saurabh Bhardwaj said. (ANI)

