Left Menu

75,000 loaded trucks stuck across Tamil Nadu due to heavy rain: Lorry Owners Federation

Heavy rainfall in the northern Indian states has blocked the movement of more than 75,000 trucks carrying goods worth crores from Tamil Nadu. The trucks are stranded in various cities and towns in Tamil Nadu and cannot reach their destinations in Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir. The wet weather has made the roads impassable for these trucks.

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 23:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 23:37 IST
75,000 loaded trucks stuck across Tamil Nadu due to heavy rain: Lorry Owners Federation
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 75,000 loaded trucks are stuck across Tamil Nadu in major cities and towns. The trucks stuck in Tamil Nadu have to reach Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, said the president of the Lorry Owners Federation-Tamil Nadu. The trucks are unable to reach the states due to the heavy rainfall, These trucks are unable to drive into the northern states at present.

"More than 25,000 trucks heading to Tamil Nadu are also stuck in Northern states due to heavy rainfall," said the president of the Lorry Owners Federation - Tamil Nadu. The goods present in the trucks are coconuts, sago, starch, raw materials used as ingredients in healthcare medicines, matchboxes, crackers, textiles, and steel and iron materials that cannot be transported to the northern states.

Even goods like apples, machines, and textile materials could not reach Tamil Nadu from the Northern Indian states. The trucks will stay in the places until the conditions get normal enough to travel safely.

The truck drivers and the companies that have ordered the goods have been affected a lot by this Northern Rainfall. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was
3
Govt won't notify new census, elections to be held on 2017 count: Pak Minister Rana Sanaullah

Govt won't notify new census, elections to be held on 2017 count: Pak Minist...

 Pakistan
4
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023