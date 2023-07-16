Himachal floods: Amid Monsoon mayhem, IMD issues orange alert for next two days

After record monsoon rains led to massive waterlogging, road caves-in, collapsed homes and gridlocked traffic in Himachal Pradesh,the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for rain in four districts of the state. There is no respite for people in Himachal pradesh as since June 24, people have been struggling with the problems of long hours of power shedding, water crisis, connectivity etc.

The number of fatalities in North India is on the rise as the region continues to be battered by torrential rains. Among all the affected states, Himachal Pradesh remains the hardest hit, with 117 reported deaths in the state. According to Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority data, "Monsoon has claimed 117 lives since its onset on June 24 in Himachal Pradesh. Till now 12 people are missing and 121 people have been injured."

Meanwhile, 481 houses have been damaged, besides 3,863 houses partially damaged. 133 shops have been damaged in the state while 1,008 cow sheds have been damaged due to rain and floods. The state has witnessed 53 incidents of landslides in the state besides 41 incidents of flash floods, the data read.

In the wake of devastating heavy rains and havoc in Himachal Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for rain in four states of Himachal Pradesh. IMD tweeted that Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to recieve heavy to very heavy showers from July 16 to 17.

"#OrangeAlert: #HimachalPradesh & #Uttarakhand likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) during 16th to 17th July", it said. Meanwhile, IMD also issued a 'moderate to high risk' alert predicting flash floods occurrence in five districts of Himachal Pradesh till July 17.

"Moderate to high risk" of flash food over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaour, Shimla and Kullu districts till July 17," a bulletin issued by IMD said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has emerged as a leader, taking charge of the rescue operations in this hour of trouble.

With signs of disaster everywhere, CM Sukhu launched the "Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023" website, initiating a digital platform aimed at aiding the disaster-affected people of the state. Through this website, individuals can donate money in "Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023" from anywhere using various payment methods such as debit cards, credit cards, net banking, QR code and UPI, an official release stated.

During the launch, the Chief Minister said that the magnitude of the tragedy was vast and people from across the country and abroad expressed their desire to assist. He said that to facilitate this support, the Department of Digital Technology and Governance developed a transparent web link where anyone can donate online and receive a receipt on their mobile device. The system has been integrated with multiple payment gateways to ensure seamless transactions.

The Chief Minister said that preparations were underway to enable online donations from overseas donors within the next few days. CM Sukhu expressed gratitude towards employee organizations and individuals nationwide who have already contributed to the "Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023".

He said that he himself and his cabinet colleagues, all Congress MLAs, have decided to donate their one month's salary towards the cause. Highlighting the severity of the situation, the Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh had faced immense losses due to the unprecedented rainfall, marking the worst calamity the state has experienced in 50 years.

He exhorted everyone to extend maximum financial support to help the state to recover from the devastation. Earlier, Union Minister Anurag Thakur asked all the officers to give time-bound reports of damage due to the rain disaster in Himachal Pradesh.

Union Minister is on a four-day visit to Himachal Pradesh and has been engaged in the inspection of relief and rescue work and rehabilitation for the last three days by meeting the people suffering from the devastating rains in Himachal Pradesh and the disaster arising out of it. "All the officers are instructed to provide time-bound reports of damage due to rain disasters in the state. I have been meeting people in the disaster-affected areas for the last two-three days. Visited various districts affected by the disaster and took stock of the damage. People's pain is my own pain and my thoughts are with the people affected by the disaster. Necessary guidelines have been given to various departments," Anurag Thakur said.

He further said that the officials have been asked to work on priority to provide quick relief to the people and necessary action is also taken where there are significant losses. Meanwhile, while giving information about the necessary steps taken by the Central Government, the Union Minister said, "The Center has deployed 13 teams of NDRF for relief and rescue work in Himachal Pradesh. The Central Government has approved the funds of Rs 400 crore to Himachal Pradesh in this hour of disaster."

"The government will also provide money to compensate for the damage to all the roads made by the Center. Apart from this, 2 MI 17V helicopters of the Air Force are continuously rescuing people from disaster," he added. Moreover, Anurag Thakur held a detailed discussion with the officers of the concerned department on the ongoing development works in the district during the meeting of the "District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee" in the Bilaspur district of his parliamentary constituency and gave necessary guidelines for its proper implementation.

Notably, heavy rainfall in the state has led to several landslides that have blocked roads and highways, stranding scores of people. (ANI)

