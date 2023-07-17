Left Menu

Parents killed, daughter injured in Crimea Bridge emergency - Russian governor

Two people died and their daughter was injured on the Crimea Bridge early on Monday, Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region in southern Russia said. What information is available at the moment: a girl was injured," Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app. "The hardest thing is that her parents died, dad and mum."

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-07-2023 09:59 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 09:57 IST
Vyacheslav Gladkov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Two people died and their daughter was injured on the Crimea Bridge early on Monday, Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region in southern Russia said. "We all saw with you on a video on the Internet a damaged car with Belgorod numbers. What information is available at the moment: a girl was injured," Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app.

"The hardest thing is that her parents died, dad and mum."

