Amit Shah chairs regional conference on ‘Drugs Smuggling and National Security'; 1,44,000 kg drugs worth Rs 2,416-cr destroyed

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the regional conference on ‘Drugs Smuggling and National Security’ here in the national capital on Monday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the ‘Drugs Smuggling and National Security’ conference. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the regional conference on 'Drugs Smuggling and National Security' in Delhi on Monday. Over 1,44,000 kilogram of drugs worth Rs 2,416 crore was destroyed in various parts of the country by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in coordination with Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs) of all states in the presence of the Home Minister in the event.

With the destruction of these drugs, the total quantity of drugs destroyed in one year reached around 10 lakh kilograms, which has a value of around Rs 12,000 crore. The drugs destroyed include 6,590 kg by NCB's Hyderabad unit, 822 kg by Indore and 356 kg by Jammu.

Along with this, various law enforcement agencies of different states also destroyed a total of 1,44,122 kg of drugs, including 1,486 kg drugs in Assam, 229 kg in Chandigarh, 25 kg in Goa, 4,277 kg in Gujarat, 2,458 kg in Haryana, 4,069 kg in Jammu and Kashmir, 1,03,884 kg in Madhya Pradesh, 159 kg in Maharashtra, 1,803 kg in Tripura and 4,049 kg in Uttar Pradesh. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, the Government has adopted a 'Zero Tolerance' policy against narcotics to create a drugs-free India.

Since June 1, 2022, till July 15 this year, all regional units of NCB and ANTFs of states have collectively destroyed around 8,76,554 kilogram seized drugs worth around Rs 9,580 crore, which is more than 11 times the target. "In order to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a  Drugs-free India, this campaign of destruction of drugs will continue actively, with the same zeal," the MHA has added. (ANI)

