Left Menu

UK's FTSE 100 falls at open as mining stocks slip on weak Chinese economic data

UK's FTSE 100 slipped at the open on Monday, with mining stocks leading declines on lower metal prices after data showed weak growth in world's second-largest economy China. By 0705 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 0.3%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.4%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-07-2023 12:46 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 12:44 IST
UK's FTSE 100 falls at open as mining stocks slip on weak Chinese economic data
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 slipped at the open on Monday, with mining stocks leading declines on lower metal prices after data showed weak growth in world's second-largest economy China.

By 0705 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 0.3%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.4%. China's economy grew at a frail pace in the second quarter, with the post-COVID momentum faltering rapidly and raising pressure on policymakers to deliver more stimulus to shore up activity.

Industrial metal miners dipped 1.8% as prices of most base metals came under pressure. Global miners Rio Tinto and Glencore lost 1.6% and 1.8%, respectively.

Heavyweight energy stocks also fell 0.8% on lower oil prices. Meanwhile, Gresham House soared 56.6% after U.S.-based investment firm Searchlight Capital Partners said it will buy the alternative asset manager for 469.8 million pounds ($614.9 million). ($1 = 0.7641 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023