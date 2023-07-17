SC seeks Uttar Pradesh Govt's response on Umar Ansari plea seeking anticipatory bail

Left Menu

The Supreme Court on Monday sought Uttar Pradesh Government's response on Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari plea seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a case relating to property dispute case.

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2023 13:03 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 13:03 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Monday sought Uttar Pradesh Government's response on Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari plea seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a case relating to property dispute case. A bench of justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh asked UP police to file reply on the plea.

Umar Ansari has challenged Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench order dated April 13 2023, which denied his anticipatory bail. Umar Ansari has sought anticipatory bail in the FIR registered in 2020 in Hazratganj in  Lucknow under Sections 120-B, 420, 467, 468, 471, IPC and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

The FIR was lodged by the Lekhpal In-Charge of Jiamau, Tehsil Sadar, Lucknow, against three named accused persons Abbas Ansari, Umar Ansari, and Mukhtar Ansari relating to a''Evacuee Property'. The prosecution has alleged that the accused persons have prepared forged documents under a conspiracy for gaining undue benefit by threatening people and they have caused loss of the valuable Evacuee Property to the Government.

The prosecution has alleged that Umar Ansari is one of the beneficiaries of the alleged forgery and he has been charged for committing the offence of criminal conspiracy as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

