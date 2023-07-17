Left Menu

Russian rouble weakens on low oil prices after Crimean Bridge blasts

"Reports about the Crimean Bridge could trigger the purchase of foreign currency, the market is very thin and so far this has worked out (to weaken the rouble)," a trader at a major Russian bank told Reuters. The Russian currency had strengthened over the last week for the first time in more than two months.

The Russian rouble weakened on Monday after blasts damaged the Crimean Bridge and oil prices dipped. At 0723 GMT the rouble was 0.4% weaker against the dollar at 90.39 and had lost 0.4% to trade at 101.6 versus the euro. It firmed 0.2% against the yuan to 12.59.

Two people were killed by blasts on the Crimean Bridge, a major supply artery for Russian troops fighting in Ukraine and a prestige project that was personally opened by President Vladimir Putin. "Reports about the Crimean Bridge could trigger the purchase of foreign currency, the market is very thin and so far this has worked out (to weaken the rouble)," a trader at a major Russian bank told Reuters.

The Russian currency had strengthened over the last week for the first time in more than two months. It had been gradually weakening all year as exports fell and imports recovered, but pressure intensified after an abortive armed mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group in late June. In early July the rouble sank to a more than 15-month low of 93.85 against the dollar.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1% at $79.07 a barrel. Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.1% to 1,013.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.2% higher at 2,906.9 points. For Russian equities guide see

