Left Menu

Bengaluru serial blasts case: SC relaxes accused Abdul Nazir Maudany's bail condition, allows him to stay in his hometown in Kerala

The top court modified its earlier condition imposed on Maudany while granting him bail in July 2014, whereby he was directed to remain in Bengaluru till the trial in the blasts case is over. A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh on Monday allowed him to stay in his hometown in Kerala's Kollam district. It, however, directed him to report to the nearest Police Station in Kollam every 15 days.

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2023 13:46 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 13:46 IST
Bengaluru serial blasts case: SC relaxes accused Abdul Nazir Maudany's bail condition, allows him to stay in his hometown in Kerala
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday eased the bail condition imposed on Abdul Nazir Maudany, accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blasts case, and allowed him to stay in his hometown in Kerala. The top court modified its earlier condition imposed on Maudany while granting him bail in July 2014, whereby he was directed to remain in Bengaluru till the trial in the blasts case is over.

A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh on Monday allowed him to stay in his hometown in Kerala's Kollam district. It, however, directed him to report to the nearest Police Station in Kollam every 15 days. The top court today noted that the examination of witnesses has been completed and the matter is being argued before the court concerned, which could take some time.

The SC said that Maudany shall report to the Kollam Police and go to such place as he desires and further clarified that the jurisdictional court in Bangalore is permitted to seek such details from the police station in the Kollam district. Abdul Nazir Maudany had earlier urged the Supreme Court to ease his bail conditions and allow him to stay in his hometown. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal and Advocate Harish Beeran appeared for him.

In 2008, as many as eight serial bomb blasts took place in Bengaluru, resulting in the death of one person and causing injury to many others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023