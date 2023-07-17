Bengaluru serial blasts case: SC relaxes accused Abdul Nazir Maudany's bail condition, allows him to stay in his hometown in Kerala

The Supreme Court on Monday eased the bail condition imposed on Abdul Nazir Maudany, accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blasts case, and allowed him to stay in his hometown in Kerala. The top court modified its earlier condition imposed on Maudany while granting him bail in July 2014, whereby he was directed to remain in Bengaluru till the trial in the blasts case is over.

A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh on Monday allowed him to stay in his hometown in Kerala's Kollam district. It, however, directed him to report to the nearest Police Station in Kollam every 15 days. The top court today noted that the examination of witnesses has been completed and the matter is being argued before the court concerned, which could take some time.

The SC said that Maudany shall report to the Kollam Police and go to such place as he desires and further clarified that the jurisdictional court in Bangalore is permitted to seek such details from the police station in the Kollam district. Abdul Nazir Maudany had earlier urged the Supreme Court to ease his bail conditions and allow him to stay in his hometown. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal and Advocate Harish Beeran appeared for him.

In 2008, as many as eight serial bomb blasts took place in Bengaluru, resulting in the death of one person and causing injury to many others. (ANI)

