Left Menu

UK's FTSE 100 falls as weak China data hits commodity stocks

Housing related stocks such as real estate and homebuilders fell nearly 0.5% each. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 has fallen over 7% from its record high levels hit in February as prices of oil and metals wavered on demand concerns in China.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-07-2023 13:57 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 13:56 IST
UK's FTSE 100 falls as weak China data hits commodity stocks
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 slipped on Monday, with mining stocks leading declines after weak economic data from top commodities consumer China knocked down metal prices, while energy stocks lost ground tracking a dip in crude prices.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 0.1%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index also fell 0.1%. China's economy grew at a frail pace in the second quarter, with the post-COVID momentum faltering rapidly and raising pressure on policymakers to deliver more stimulus to shore up activity.

Industrial metal miners dipped 1.9% as prices of most base metals came under pressure. Heavyweight energy stocks fell 0.4% on lower oil prices.

Focus now shifts to UK consumer prices data due Wednesday, after data last week showed U.S. inflation easing. "Investors are right to focus on (UK) inflation in the short-term," said Alan Kinnaird, business development manager at Walker Crips Investment Management.

"But longer-term, the figures in America are really interesting at the moment, especially this disinflation pattern that's popped up." UK's inflation stood at an eye-watering level of 8.7% year-over-year in May.

An industry survey showed asking prices for residential homes in Britain fell in July as rising mortgage costs and increasing buyer affordability constraints prompted sellers to temper their price expectations. Housing related stocks such as real estate and homebuilders fell nearly 0.5% each.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 has fallen over 7% from its record high levels hit in February as prices of oil and metals wavered on demand concerns in China. Among individual stocks, Gresham House soared 55.5% after U.S.-based investment firm Searchlight Capital Partners said it will buy the alternative asset manager for 469.8 million pounds ($614.9 million).

Johnson Matthey gained 0.9% after Deutsche Bank upgraded the chemicals maker to "buy" from "hold." ($1 = 0.7641 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023