Euro zone bond yields tread water as investors take pause

Euro zone government bond yields were little changed on Monday as investors mulled over Chinese economic data and took pause after a sharp rally in fixed income markets last week. Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was unchanged at 2.475%. Yields move inversely to prices.

The German 10-year yield fell 16 bps the previous week after data showed U.S. inflation slowed sharply in June, raising hopes that central banks' aggressive interest-rate hiking campaigns may soon end. Data on Monday showed that Chinese gross domestic product grew 6.3% in the second quarter, well below economists' forecast of 7.3%. Retail sales grew 3.1% in June, slowing sharply from a 12.7% jump in May.

"Chinese GDP confirmed economic activity slowed after the rebounding but as this was expected, reaction in fixed income markets is relatively muted," said Roberto Mialich, strategist at UniCredit, in a note to clients. "The data agenda will be light today, providing little new input for investors."

Italy's 10-year bond yield was also flat at 4.177%, after dropping 18 bps the previous week. That left the closely watched gap between Italian and German 10-year yields slightly wider at 169 basis points (bps). The so-called spread is seen as a sign of investors sentiment towards the euro zone's more indebted countries.

The data calendar held little for the week ahead, although analysts said Wednesday's inflation numbers for Britain - where prices pressures have remained strong - had the potential to move markets. U.S. retail sales data for June is due on Tuesday. The European Central Bank hosts a conference on central, eastern and south-eastern European countries on Monday, where President Christine Lagarde and Chief Economist Philip Lane are due to speak.

Germany's two-year bond yield, which is sensitive to interest rate expectations, was up 1 bp on Monday to 3.272%, after falling 5 bps the previous week. Pricing in derivatives markets showed that traders expect the ECB to lift rates to a peak of around 4% later this year, from the current 3.5% level. The ECB will set interest rates on Thursday next week.

