Tomato grower killed by miscreants in Annamaya district
A second tomato grower was killed in Annamaya district of Andhra Pradesh in the last seven days, police said. Madhukar Reddy, a farmer was strangled to death by miscreants while he was sleeping at his farm to guard the crops near Pedda Tippa Samudra in Annamaya district at midnight on Sunday. The family members are in deep shock since the incident was revealed.
DSP Kesappa arrived at the scene and started investigating the case. DSP Kesappa said, "We have reached the spot after getting the information and need to probe the incident and further details are awaited."
Earlier, a 62-year-old tomato farmer was found murdered in Bodumalladinne village of Madanapalle Mandal, Annamayya district. The deceased was identified as Narem Rajasekhar Reddy. (ANI)
