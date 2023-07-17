Amarnath Yatra: Pilgrims hail langar, other facilities at Pantha Chowk transit camp in Srinagar

In the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, pilgrims have been accommodated at the Pantha Chowk transit camp here where all the facilities are being given to them in a very organised manner. The pilgrims have appreciated these facilities being provided by Jammu and Kashmir administration, and 'langar', community kitchens, providing to them by various organizations.

A pilgrim said, "The langar facility is also available in the transit camp where we are being served food three times a day and as per our needs. Proper sanitation, cleanliness and adequate arrangements for public convenience are also ensured at the camp." More than 250 mobile toilets and over 70 mobile washrooms have been set up at the transit camp for the convenience of the pilgrims. Fans have also been installed in every camp for them at the transit camp.

A total of 2,29,221 pilgrims have performed 'darshan' at the Holy Cave in Amarnath since the beginning of Yatra on July 1, an official statement issued by Directorate of Information and Public relations said on Sunday. The 62-day pilgrimage will culminate on August 31. (ANI)

