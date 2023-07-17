Left Menu

DGGI plants native and endemic plants for conservation of Aravalli ecosystem

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2023 18:01 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 18:01 IST
DGGI plants native and endemic plants for conservation of Aravalli ecosystem
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

In the run up to Harit Mahotsav, officers & staff from Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) New Delhi, planted native and endemic plants, in an effort to supplement conservation of the Aravalli ecosystem at Aravalli Biodiversity Park, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, in association with Department of Environment Studies, Delhi University, and Delhi Development Authority.

The plantation drive saw active participation by Shri Surjit Bhujabal, Pr.DG, GSTI, Shri Samanjas Das, DG, Shri Rajesh Jindal, Pr. ADG, Shri B.B Gupta, Pr. ADG and other officers & staff of DGGSTI, Hqrs. and Delhi Zonal Unit offices. Dr. M. Shah Hussain, Ecologist and Scientist in charge, Aravalli Biodiversity Park, Dr. Aisha Sultana, Ecologist, Dr. Dinesh Albertson W, Field Biologist, Dr. Rizwan Khan, Field Biologist, Dr. Dushyant Rathore, Field Biologist, Mr. Pradeep Pal Poonia and Mr. Purushottam Pathak, Supervisory staff explained the goals and objectives of this ecological park and guided the team DGGI in plantation drive.

 

Around 200 plants of local, endemic varieties/natural strains that are native to Aravalli ecosystem were planted to enrich the local flora which will not only prevent the degradation of ecosystem but will enrich the fauna and help in conservation efforts of DDA. The endemic local species of Albizia lebbeck (siris), Bauhinia acuminata (Kachnar), Diospyros mlntana (tendu), Kydia calycina (bharanga), Murraya paniculata (kadipatha), Nyctanthes arbor-tristis (harsingar) , Sapindus trifoliatua(rita), Sapandus emarginata(another type of rita), Senegalia modesta (phulai), Senegalia catechu (khayar), Senegalia senegal (kumttha), Stereospermum chelonoides (patlaa), Terminalia bellirica (Baheda), Terminalia elliptica (aasan), Wrightia arborea (duthi), Wrightia tinctorea (also anotger duthi) were planted to enrich local ecosystem.

 

This Plantation Drive seeks to create awareness to preserve the biodiversity of habitat and to conserve keystone species and other threatened plant and animal species, establish field gene banks for threatened land races and wild genetic resources, promote education on environmental awareness and nature conservation, establish native communities of the Aravalli hills and the River Yamuna basin particularly of the Delhi region, develop mosaic of treatment and catchment wetlands that not only improve the water quality of untreated sewage but also sustain the rich aquatic flora and fauna of the Yamuna and monitor short term and long term changes in the ecology of the Delhi region.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023